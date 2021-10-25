Not an Excuse

Olivia first spoke out on Red Table Talk in December 2020, explaining that she is not making an excuse for her part. “On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal,” she said at the time. “There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong, and I think every single person in my family can be, like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.'”