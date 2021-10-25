Not Looking for Pity

During the Dancing With the Stars premiere in September 2021, she opened up about letting the public back in. “For the past few years, I guess you can say I’ve been wrapped up in a scandal. After everything happened, I did step back from social media and just soak in what everybody was saying,” she said at the time, while chatting with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. “I’m not trying to pull a pity card, but I just need to move forward and do better. … I just want to show people that I have a different side to me, I have a strong work ethic.”