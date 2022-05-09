February 2022

During his SNL hosting gig, Mulaney reflected on the birth of his first child with Munn.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” he detailed in his opening monologue. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

At the time, Mulaney noted that he was “happier now” and that life was “a lot better” for him.