Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline

October 2021

Not long after his public declaration of love for Munn, a source told Us in October 2021 that the twosome’s romance has been “imperfect” since the start.

“Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time,” the source said. “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.”

Another insider added that the same month that Mulaney is a “work in progress” as Munn focuses on motherhood. “Becoming a mom was always more important to her than settling down in a conventional way,” the second source said. “She’s a real feminist and doesn’t need a man by her side 24/7. She never has.”