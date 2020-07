Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback dated Munn from 2014 to 2017. Ahead of their split in April 2017, a source told Us that Rodgers’ family didn’t get along with Munn. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons,” the insider said in January 2017. “That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”