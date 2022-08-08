By Her Side Until the End

Following the movie star’s death in August, Easterling expressed the deep love he had for his wife via Facebook, praising her for her “healing inspiration” and “pioneering experience with plant medicine.”

In 2016, Newton-John reflected on how “incredibly smart and compassionate” the CEO was. “He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!” she gushed to People at the time. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends, ‘You’re never too old to find love.’ I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”