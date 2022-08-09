Jane Seymour

“She was beyond a fighter. She always said she’s a thriver. That was her word, ‘Not a survivor, a thriver,’” the Wedding Crashers actress, 71, told Entertainment Tonight of her late friend. “And I think she taught me and everyone I know so much about living with and passing with cancer. We’re all gonna go one day, but [are you] gonna go, ‘Ugh, I’m so terrified, I’m angry, I’m gonna isolate. I’m not gonna let anyone know, I’m gonna be all alone and go through it’ — or do you do what she did and just be brave and say, ‘Hey, I’m going through something a lot of people go through.'”

Seymour recalled bonding with Newton-John over motherhood after becoming friends through her father. “That was the magic of our relationship,” the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum explained. “She was the only other celebrity I knew that was very down to earth and had a child. All the ups and downs and marriages and everything we shared, she was very open and I could confide in her things that I didn’t tell anyone else. She was a confidant for me and I for her.”

She added: “[Olivia] showed you could be all of the above. You could be the full package. You can be a good wife, you can be a good mother, you can be an amazing superstar, and you can be an icon of philanthropy.”