Mariah Carey

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You,'” the Grammy winner began in a series of tweets shared after Newton-John’s death. “Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.”

The “Butterfly” songstress also recalled a time when Newton-John joined her on stage in Australia for a “Hopelessly Devoted to You” duet. “This is a moment I will never ever forget,” Carey wrote. “I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”