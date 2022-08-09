Rebel Wilson

Wilson, who starred with Newton-John in A Few Best Men, gushed over the late actress via Instagram. “You were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, wrote. “Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star concluded: “You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together — what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone 💗 Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo.”