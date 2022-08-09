Suzanne Somers

“Everyone would want an Olivia Newton-John in their life,” the Three’s Company alum, 75, told the Daily Mail. “Olivia taught me not to be afraid when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. … Olivia provided great comfort for me when diagnosed 25 years ago. Her fight was my fight, as she won, I won.”

Somers, who met the late star at a birthday party, recalled Newton-John being “exactly what you would expect.” The actress revealed, “She was kind and sweet. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

The Step by Step alum, who felt she had a “sister” in Newton-John after battling cancer herself, added: “She taught all of us so much through her bravery and ‘never give up’ philosophy. We got strength through Olivia and her example of life. As a ‘70s icon she lived a full life. I loved her and will miss my ‘sister’ forever.”