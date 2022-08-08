2019

Newton-John and Travolta got dressed up as their characters for a Meet N’ Grease sing-along event in December 2019.

“It was one of the highlights of our lives to see the joy of people’s unrequited love happening from 40 years of people waiting to be with us,” Travolta told Us in January 2020 of the event. “For whatever reason, like, the bald head suits me, so does that ’50s getup. So either I’m gonna go bald or wear a Danny ’50s hairdo. It suits my appearance.”

He added: “I think we love each other and when you love someone you stay in touch.”