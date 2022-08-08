Doing It for Kelly Preston

Following the death of Preston, who died in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer, Newton-John exclusively told Us how she was honoring her late friend and the late wife of her Grease costar John Travolta. “Kelly was a lovely woman and incredibly tragic loss,” the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund creator said in January 2021. “It just strengthened my resolve to find an end to cancer.”

She added: “Losing friends and losing people that you care about just makes me even more determined to do this research.”