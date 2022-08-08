Leaving Her Mark

The Don’t Stop Believin’ author recalled her personal journey with cancer when founding the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in 2015. “I underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. I did herbal formulas, meditation and focused on a vision of complete wellness,” she explained on the foundation’s website, detailing her fight with cancer since 1992. “The whole experience has given me much understanding and compassion, so much so that I wanted to help others going through the same journey.”

She revealed that her mission with the center is to help others get the support they need amid their own health journey. “My dream is that one day the ONJ Centre will be only about Wellness, and we will no longer need cancer centers because cancer will be a thing of the past,” Newton-John concluded.