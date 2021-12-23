Back to Ricky and Nini

After Rodrigo confirmed that she would return for season 3 of HSMTMTS, Bassett addressed whether he was nervous to go back to the set of the show.

“I am not. I’m very excited. I think we have a really, really awesome season lined up, and I think, you know, it’s gonna be truly a blast,” he said on the Zach Sang Show in December 2021. “I think we have a lot of really great episodes lined up, and it’s gonna be, I think, the most fun one yet, in terms of writing and moral and all that stuff. I’m really excited.”