Can’t Hide Her Truth

Carpenter reflected on the speculation surrounding “Skin” in a September 2021 interview with Teen Vogue. “I felt like in that moment, the most honest thing would be to put it out when it was accurately reflecting what was going on in my life,” she explained. “Because that’s literally all I ever do is write about my life and my situations, not just my life, but the way I see the world through situations I’m experiencing, people I’m experiencing. Then it’s kind of on everyone else and what they choose to make it about. You know what I mean?”

She pointed to Swift as an inspiration, though she noted that she does not want her music to fuel rumors about its subjects. “That’s what I hope to do with my songs, is to be able to not have people care so much about who or why or what happened in my life — that’s a secret I’ll never tell,” she teased. “They can conspire all they want, but they’re wasting a lot of time because it doesn’t matter.”