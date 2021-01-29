Clearing the Air

Carpenter shut down rumors that she “wrote a diss track” about Rodrigo in a January 2021 Instagram post about the release of “Skin.” She also called “Drivers License” a “magnificent” song. “[‘Skin’] isn’t calling out one single person,” she insisted. “Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings.”