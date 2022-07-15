Her Side of the Story

In July 2022, Carpenter reflected on being called a “homewrecker” and “a slut” in her new song “Because I Liked a Boy.”

“I got death threats filling up semi-trucks,” the Disney Channel alum sang on the track from her album Emails I Can’t Send. “I’m the hot topic on your tongue / I’m a rebound gettin’ ’round / Stealin’ from the young / Tell me who I am / Guess I don’t have a choice / All I because I liked a boy.”

She added: “Fell so deeply into it / It was all so innocent / Dating boys with exes /No, I wouldn’t recommend it.”