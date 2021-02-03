Sabrina Carpenter Dances Around the Meaning Behind That 'Blonde' Lyric

It’s Not That Deep

“It’s such a struggle not to be able to control the narrative and know that whether you say something or whether you don’t say something, people are gonna be mad at you either way,” Carpenter told Radio.com in a February 2021 interview, seemingly denying that the “blonde” lyric in “Skin” is a reference to Rodrigo’s chart-topping single. “It’s really just one of those things where you have to kind of to do for yourself at the end of the day and do it in the hopes that someone can find inspiration in the message. … At the end of the day, the more I dance around the subject, the less people kind of understand where I’m coming from. Not that the goal is to get them to understand, because I don’t think at the end of the day you’re ever going to accomplish that.”

Though her song was the latest to ignite feud rumors, Carpenter thinks its message is one that “a lot of people have probably felt” they can relate to. “There’s very obviously gravity in the words that we put out,” she said. “people feel the need to always insert their opinions. Sometimes it’s easier to shut your mouth than other times … And this time I wrote a song and I’m very proud of it, and I’m glad that people are receiving it well.”