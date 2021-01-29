Feuds

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter’s Dramatic Love Triangle: Everything We Know

Everything We Know About Olivia Rodrigo Joshua Bassett Sabrina Carpenter Drama
 
Letting It Out

After the Bizaardvark alum released her song “Driver’s License” in January 2021, fans speculated that it was about her rumored feud with Bassett and his new flame, Carpenter. “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” she sings in one verse.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that in her teaser of the single, released via Instagram in 2020, the lyrics were about a “brunette,” but was changed on the final version to “blonde,” seemingly hinting at Carpenter. Rodrigo also sang, “Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me,” which some listeners think was referring to Bassett’s “Anyone Else” track.

