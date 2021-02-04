Teaming Up

In February 2021, Carpenter teased a collaboration with Bassett called “We Both Know” during a Radio.com interview. “I can’t say too much. It’s on his project, so I’m like, I don’t want to say too much that I can’t say, but it’s a collaboration very dear to my heart that I’m excited about,” she explained. “We did it a while ago now. I guess you’ll have to see!”

Bassett also opened up about the project while speaking to Febre Teen the month before. At the time, he revealed that he reached out to Carpenter via Instagram after writing the track.

“I sent her a quick message and was like, ‘Hey, I think you’re really awesome and I have this song I think you would sound great on, let me know what you think,’ and she responded like 10 minutes later, gave me her number, and I sent her the song,” he recalled. “Fortunately, she liked it, so we got together in the studio and it was just a blast to make. I’m really happy with how it all turned out.”