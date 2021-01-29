The Lying Game

“I know what you say about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can’t seem to get me off your mind (Get me off your mind),” Bassett sings in his January 2021 track, “Lie, Lie, Lie,” seemingly reacting to Rodrigo’s song. “Oh, I know you’re lying through your teeth / You told them the lies that you told me / I’ve had enough of it this time (Had enough this time).” The musician also released a corresponding music video on January 14, showing him driving alone in a car, in what appears to be a nod to his costar’s song.