1. He’s A Well-Known L.A. DJ

Bia started as a party promoter and gained a reputation for throwing star-studded events around the city. Once he became a DJ, his parties attracted big names including Jack Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Doja Cat, and he used his influence to help connect up-and-coming artists with major players in the music industry. “There’s nothing more Hollywood than name-dropping Zack Bia,” Zane Lowe once joked on an episode of his Apple Music Radio show.