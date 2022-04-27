2. He’s Had a Passion For Music From a Young Age

Bia told Complex in a February profile that he was raised by a single mother who introduced him to a wide variety of music from a young age. “My mom’s the coolest,” he said. “From an early age, she encouraged me to consume music, buy magazines, go skate. She was putting me on to all kinds of stuff, whether it’s the Red Hot Chili Peppers or Tupac or Eminem or the Rolling Stones.”

He continued: “When I was like 8 or 9 years old, my first hustle was filling people’s iPods with music, and they paid me for it. … I was always that kid. I’ve always been able to search and discover new stuff from all genres.”