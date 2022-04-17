April 2022

After Styles dropped the first single from his third album, “As It Was,” fans were quick to parse through the lyrics for clues. Some listeners were convinced the bridge hinted at his romance with Wilde with the line, “Leave America, two kids follow her,” which fans believed was a reference to Otis and Daisy.

While discussing the inspiration behind the track, Styles gushed to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that he felt “really happy at the moment,” which had a positive effect on his songwriting. “I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” he said.