August 2022

When asked about her relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling costar, Wilde told Variety, “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

The filmmaker also opened up about the heightened scrutiny she’s faced since splitting from Sudeikis. “The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience,” she said. “And it’s not. The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness. … When people see me not with my kids, it’s always, ‘How dare she.’ I’ve never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he’s a f–king hero.”