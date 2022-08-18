Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

August 2022
Sudeikis publicly served Wilde with custody paperwork in April 2022 during her CinemaCon appearance as the director promoted her film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles.
While an insider told Us at the time that Sudeikis “would never condone” Wilde being served in “such an inappropriate manner,” he also did not want her to be served in front of their children or at Styles’ residence.
“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis wrote in his paperwork, which the Daily Mail obtained in August. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”
Wilde has since filed her own custody petition, alleging that Sudeikis' legal tactics were "outrageous" and meant to publicly embarrass her.