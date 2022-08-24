August 2022

The pair made rare remarks about their relationship in Styles’ September 2022 Rolling Stone cover story. “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” Wilde said of dealing with online hate. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Styles, for his part, explained why he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he said. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”