February 2021

As filming for Don’t Worry Darling started to wrap, the New York native took to social media to celebrate her cast.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

She continued: “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling.”

The couple also posed next to one another in a cast photo.