June 2022

During an appearance on the “Spout” podcast, Styles was asked to explain the Harry’s House track “Cinema,” which deals with the feeling of not being “cool” enough for your partner — and the song many fans believe is about Wilde.

“We are all human,” the singer responded when the host claimed they couldn’t imagine anyone would be “too cool” for someone like Styles. “I think it’s, like, when you like someone, that initial phase. Am I doing things right? Before you get comfortable with each other and it’s kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something,” he said, seemingly referring to his current relationship with Wilde.

The episode went on to replay part of Styles’ May 2022 interview with Stern, in which the “Golden” artist was asked to discuss what it was like to “fall in love” on a movie set. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” Styles cautiously shared. “Being able to trust your director is a gift.”