May 2022

Despite being separated by their respective work obligations, a source told Us that Wilde and Styles were still going strong. “They’re not nervous about spending time apart, it adds to the attraction when they reunite after some time off,” the insider revealed. “Both of them are secure and positive about what the future holds for them.”

The couple have also worked out ways to make sure they spend time together, even when the “As It Was” singer heads out on tour. “Harry’s excited about his tour but bummed it’ll take him away from Olivia for a while,” the source added. “But she’ll come to a few of the gigs and they’re planning on making fun little trips in various cities when she can take a break herself.”