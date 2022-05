May 2022

The couple were spotted strolling in Italy ahead of the release of Styles’ third album, Harry’s House. “Olivia and Harry love going to Italy together,” an insider told Us of the duo’s vacation. “It’s their favorite place to unwind and reconnect as a couple. They both love the food, the people, the architecture, everything. They are excited to spend a lot of quality time together before he leaves to go back on tour.”