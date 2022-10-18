Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

October 2022

A former nanny of Wilde and Sudeikis’ children alleged to the Daily Mail that not only had the director cheated on her fiancé with the “Matilda” singer, but that the Ted Lasso star once laid underneath her car to stop her from visiting Styles.

The caregiver also claimed that Sudeikis was devastated when Wilde made her “special” salad dressing for the performer. The former couple, for their part, slammed the nanny’s allegations in a rare, joint statement shared with Us.

“As parents, it’s incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Wilde and Sudeikis told Us. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”