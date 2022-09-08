September 2022

Wilde has been a staple at many of Styles’ Love on Tour concerts. “[Opening act Jenny Lewis] was looking around, and she said, ‘That’s a lot of happy women,’” Wilde recalled to Vanity Fair. “I instantly started crying. Where else do we see this? Happy women? Women brought together with joy, loving each other, and cheering for each other? This has been like a gift to be amongst this.”

She added: “His fans are a beautiful and loving group of people. I have had the opportunity to witness some of the most moving examples of compassion and acceptance [while] standing in a room with 20,000 happy women [and men].”