August 2022

Wilde responded to her former fiancé’s custody filing with court docs of her own, slamming the comedian for publicly serving her at CinemaCon earlier in the year. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she alleged in docs obtained by the Daily Mail, claiming Sudeikis “clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.”

The actress noted that she and Sudeikis disagreed on where their children would spend the upcoming school year after initially planning to raise them in L.A. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” she added.

For his part, Sudeikis offered an explanation for carrying out the exchange in public. “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” he wrote, referring to Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present. … I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”