July 2021

Sudeikis spoke out about his split from Wilde for the first time during a candid interview with GQ. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said at the time, asserting that the breakup occurred in November 2020. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He continued, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it. … I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”