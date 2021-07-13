Love Lives

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; AlbertoReyes/Shutterstock
March 2021

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER!” Wilde tweeted in support of her ex in March 2021. “So happy for you guys.”

The actor, for his part, honored the Booksmart director during the virtual awards ceremony.

“Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia … had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,” Sudeikis said after winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. “She was like, ‘You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

