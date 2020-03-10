September 2017

Wilde honored Sudeikis with a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. “I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of the actor playing with their daughter. “Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! 🎈.”