Choosing How to Serve Custody Papers

While the House alum alleged that Sudeikis served her during her CinemaCon appearance in a quest to embarrass her, the Mother’s Day actor responded in his own August 2022 court docs.

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”

He added: “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Sudeikis further alleged that Wilde told him that he could only “spend time” with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacations if he did not live in Los Angeles full-time. The Kansas native — who’s been filming Ted Lasso in London — alleged that would deprive him of his “right to parent the children during important periods of their lives.”