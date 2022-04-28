Moving On

Sudeikis opened up about his split from Wilde for the first time in July 2021. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he told GQ at the time, noting that he’d hit “rock bottom” in the previous year. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”