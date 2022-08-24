Public Embarrassment?

After Sudeikis publicly served Wilde with custody papers in April 2022, she filed her own documents several months later.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” Wilde claimed in her August 2022 filing, obtained by the Daily Mail. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”