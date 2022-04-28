Taking It Slow

During a March 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Wilde recalled how Sudeikis charmed her right away when they met in 2011. “I was on the dance floor and everybody was dancing around me and they seemed really happy, and I was just kind of standing there,” she said. The comedian then walked up to her and said, “Whatever you’re looking for, you don’t need it.” He got her number, but he waited a full month to send her a message. “I was on the hook,” she joked. “I was like, ‘Did Jason Sudeikis die? Because I don’t have any texts.’”