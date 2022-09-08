The Way It Ended

In a Vanity Fair cover story, Wilde slammed the notion that she had “left Jason for Harry,” which she called a “complete horses—t idea.”

“[It] is completely inaccurate,” Wilde said in a September 2022 profile. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time.”

She continued: “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”