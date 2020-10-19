On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran

After dating for a year, Brown told Us in 2012 that he wanted to be single and focus on his career. Fast-forward to July 2013 and the couple appeared to be back on, stepping out together numerous times and sharing lovey-dovey Instagrams with one another. Following the end of Brown’s jail time in June 2014, the stylist threw the rapper a welcome home party. Their rocky relationship ended for good after Tran found out that Brown had a secret daughter who was born during their relationship — and the rapper didn’t go away quietly, sharing disturbing and threatening videos on social media in February 2017. Tran was later granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in June 2017. The rapper later extended an olive branch on March 24, 2018, when he commented “They look really good together” with a praying emoji on a photo of Tran and her boyfriend, Victor Cruz.