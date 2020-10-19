On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Timberlake and Biel took a three-month break in 2011 only to reunite and get married in October 2012. “When they reunited, they had a conversation about taking the next step,” a source told Us at the time of their engagement. Us revealed the couple, who dated on and off for five years prior to their engagement, were expecting their first child in November 2014.The couple welcomed their son, Silas, in April 2015.

The “Man of the Woods” crooner and the Sinner actress hit a bump in their relationship in November 2019, when Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. A source told Us exclusively that the two were “just friends,” but the images caused fans to question the musician’s relationship status with Biel since he didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring. A month later, Timberlake issued a public apology for his actions, calling it a “strong lapse in judgement” and insisted that “nothing happened between me and my costar.” He also apologized to Biel and his family for the situation.

A source told Us in April that the coronavirus quarantine brought the pair “closer” and “having the main focus be each other and [son] Silas has been a good thing.” News broke in July 2020 that the couple secretly welcomed their second child.