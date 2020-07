Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson

Christensen and Bilson spent time apart from each other during their on again, off again relationship. The couple met in 2007 on set of Jumper and got engaged in December 2008, only to call it off in August 2010. Three months later, however, the couple were back on. Us broke the news in September 2017 that the pair had officially called it quits. Bilson and Christensen welcomed their daughter Briar in October 2014.