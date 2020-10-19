On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

These two love birds call it quits so often it’s honestly almost impossible to keep track. Bieber and Gomez were first linked together in December 2010 but didn’t make their official public debut until February 2011. The couple’s endless series of splits began in November 2012 and continued until 2015. Us exclusively revealed that the “Love Yourself” singer and Gomez had gotten back together once again in November 2017 and their brief rekindled romance saw the pair going on various romantic getaways. They later ended things in March 2018 and sources told Us at the time that the split was “mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin.” While Gomez and Bieber may have gotten back together over the years, this time was likely their last — Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018, writing on Instagram, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”