On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama

Lovato remained coy about her relationship with Valderrama in the first few years of their romance, which began in 2010. But by 2014, the couple started to publicly address one another on Twitter and in Instagram photos. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years of dating, but they remained friendly. In August 2017, Lovato celebrated her 25th birthday alongside the That 70’s Show star. The former couple were later spotted showing major PDA during a lunch date in February 2018, where an eyewitness revealed they had their arms around each other. Despite being broken up, Valderrama visited Lovato at the hospital in July 2018, following her accidental overdose. “He seemed really down and looked sad,” an insider told Us at the time. “He stayed for around three hours.” The Ranch actor proposed to model Amanda Pacheco in January 2020 after eight months of dating. Three months later, Lovato revealed she was no longer in touch with her ex, but told Harper’s Bazaar that she wishes him “nothing but the best.”