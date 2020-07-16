On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The model and Malik began dating in 2015 but called it quits on their relationship in March 2018. However, the duo were spotted kissing in New York City less than two months later. Us confirmed in January 2019 that the pair’s romance had fizzled out for a second time. A source said at the time that Hadid “tried hard to make it work,” but Malik had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The twosome reunited again in January 2020 in New York City. Us confirmed in April that Hadid and the former One Direction member were expecting their first child together. An insider told Us in July 2020 that the pair are “closer than ever” as they await the arrival of their baby girl.