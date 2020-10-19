On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin adored Bieber way before she met him — she was a huge Belieber before the pair started dating in 2015, evidenced by tweets from over the years. In January 2016, the pair rang in the New Year together in Anguilla, with the model sharing a black-and-white photo of her arms around the “Friends” crooner while the singer shared his own steamy photo of them kissing. After Baldwin asked Bieber to settle down with her, the “Love Yourself” singer called her “someone I really love” in an interview with GQ in February 2016. They later went their separate ways, with Bieber spending time with Kourtney Kardashian and Baldwin being linked to Drake and Shawn Mendes . While the pair were “off,” Bieber briefly reunited with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez until they broke up for good in March 2018. Us exclusively revealed that Baldwin and the “Sorry” singer were hooking up again in June 2018 when they were spotted hanging out in Miami — and a few weeks later, Bieber proposed in the Bahamas. The couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and had a big ceremony a year later in South Carolina.