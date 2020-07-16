On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

These two just can’t quit each other! The “Swish, Swish” singer and Bloom first dated in 2016 for 10 months before calling it quits in 2017 — but not for long. After their breakup, they were spotted quietly hanging out in London in May 2017. Since then, they’ve been seen spending quality time together on several occasions and in February 2018, Us exclusively revealed they were hooking up again. In May 2018, Perry hinted that the two were official, saying she was “spoken for” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Lord of the Rings star proposed to Perry in February 2019. One year later, the “Teenage Dream” singer announced that they are expecting their first child together.